The local Knights of Columbus free throw shooting contest will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Ava Middle School Gym.

The local competition is being sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 9170, District 15. The competition is open to boys and girls, ages 9-14. Registration will be held on site the day of the event.

Local winners will advance to the next level of competition. For more information call local chairman Lew Miller at 417-686-0615.