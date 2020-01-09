Jim Williams, 69, an Ava High School graduate, and resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First United Methodists Church of Blue Springs, 305 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memories of Jim and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

A complete obituary will be posted Thursday afternoon.