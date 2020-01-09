Jim Williams

Jim Williams, 69, an Ava High School graduate, and resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First United Methodists Church of Blue Springs, 305 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO.  Memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church.  Memories of Jim and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

A complete obituary will be posted Thursday afternoon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR