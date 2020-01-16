Jim Williams

James Harry Williams Jr., 69, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born August 12, 1950 in Springfield, MO to James Sr. and Wanda (Burdett) Williams.

Jim was united in marriage to Deborah Farris on December 26, 1971 in Ava, MO. He received his degree in Pharmacy at the University of Missouri Kansas City in 1977 and went on to work as a pharmacist at Truman Medical Center for 25 years, at Costco for 13 years, and at Genoa Healthcare for the past 6 years. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs where he served as an usher welcoming fellow worshippers with his infectious grin and unmistakable laughter. He enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, live music and was a formidable opponent at the poker table. Most of all he cherished time spent with friends and family, especially doting on his five grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah Williams; son, Brendan Williams and wife Liz; daughters, Meghan Mountain and husband Nigel, Heather Lovebird all of Lee’s Summit, MO; grandchildren, Nora, Connor, Tucker, Sawyer, Ruby; cousins, Larry Harley of Dallas, TX, Ed Hesterlee of Jacksonville FL, Sally Tope of Columbia, MO; aunt, Gwen Harley of Dallas, TX. Jim is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs in support of the Mozambique Initiative to provide clean water wells. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of James and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.