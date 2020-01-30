Intramural Basketball Schedule

This Saturday grades three through six will begin with whole group fundamentals and then be divided for scrimmaging. It is our goal in the next three weeks to have our young athletes ready to compete in the NHS tournament the first week of March. Schedules are posted weekly in the Douglas County Herald, posted on the school’s Facebook page and available at school.
Saturday, February 1
Elementary School
10:00 – 10:45 2nd boys and girls
Middle School
9:00 – 9:45 1st boys and girls
10:00 – 10:45 3rd girls
11:00 – 11:45 3rd boys
High School
8:00-9:00 6th girls
9:00-10:00 6th boys
10:00-11:00 4/5th boys
11:00-12:00 4/5th girls
Saturday, February 8
Elementary School
10:00 – 10:45 2nd boys and girls
Middle School
9:00 – 9:45 1st boys and girls
10:00 – 10:45 3rd girls
11:00 – 11:45 3rd boys
High School
8:00-9:00 4/5th girls
9:00-10:00 4/5th boys
10:00-11:00 6th boys
11:00-12:00 6th girls
Saturday, February 15
Middle School
9:00 – 9:45 3rd boys
10:00 – 10:45 3rd girls
High School
8:00-9:00 6th girls
9:00-10:00 4/5th girls
10:00-11:00 4/5th boys
11:00-12:00 6th boys