Intramural Basketball Schedule

This Saturday grades three through six will begin with whole group fundamentals and then be divided for scrimmaging. It is our goal in the next three weeks to have our young athletes ready to compete in the NHS tournament the first week of March. Schedules are posted weekly in the Douglas County Herald, posted on the school’s Facebook page and available at school.

Saturday, February 1

Elementary School

10:00 – 10:45 2nd boys and girls

Middle School

9:00 – 9:45 1st boys and girls

10:00 – 10:45 3rd girls

11:00 – 11:45 3rd boys

High School

8:00-9:00 6th girls

9:00-10:00 6th boys

10:00-11:00 4/5th boys

11:00-12:00 4/5th girls

Saturday, February 8

Elementary School

10:00 – 10:45 2nd boys and girls

Middle School

9:00 – 9:45 1st boys and girls

10:00 – 10:45 3rd girls

11:00 – 11:45 3rd boys

High School

8:00-9:00 4/5th girls

9:00-10:00 4/5th boys

10:00-11:00 6th boys

11:00-12:00 6th girls

Saturday, February 15

Middle School

9:00 – 9:45 3rd boys

10:00 – 10:45 3rd girls

High School

8:00-9:00 6th girls

9:00-10:00 4/5th girls

10:00-11:00 4/5th boys

11:00-12:00 6th boys