HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. We are finally done with the Christmas season and will begin to work on the coming new year. We were blessed with all the generosity for our residents during this holiday season.
The coming 2020 Church Schedule for January through March is:
- January 5 – SHINE!
- January 12 – Walnut Grove Church
- January 19 – Goodhope General Baptist
- January 26 – 1st Southern Baptist
- February 2 – Mound Church
- February 9 – Ava General Baptist
- February 16 – Gentryville Church
- February 23 – BlackJack Church
- March 1 – Ava Assembly of God Church
- March 8 – Skyline Full Gospel
- March 15 – Sandy Church
- March 22 – Mt. Zion Church
- March 29 – Gentry Church
We appreciate each and everyone who spent time, volunteered, sang, played games at our home last year and we hope you can spend more time in the coming year 2020.
God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.