HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. We are finally done with the Christmas season and will begin to work on the coming new year. We were blessed with all the generosity for our residents during this holiday season.

The coming 2020 Church Schedule for January through March is:

January 5 – SHINE!

January 12 – Walnut Grove Church

January 19 – Goodhope General Baptist

January 26 – 1st Southern Baptist

February 2 – Mound Church

February 9 – Ava General Baptist

February 16 – Gentryville Church

February 23 – BlackJack Church

March 1 – Ava Assembly of God Church

March 8 – Skyline Full Gospel

March 15 – Sandy Church

March 22 – Mt. Zion Church

March 29 – Gentry Church

We appreciate each and everyone who spent time, volunteered, sang, played games at our home last year and we hope you can spend more time in the coming year 2020.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.