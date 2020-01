Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. is holding their annual meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the dining hall at Hammond Mill Camp on CC Highway.

The agenda includes board member selection, bylaw revisions, election of officers, and 2020 fundraising plans.

The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Robin at 816 686 4155.