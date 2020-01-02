Governor Makes Three Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Monday, Governor Mike Parson announced three appointments to various boards and commissions.

Robert Barrett, of Nevada, was appointed as the Commissioner of Finance for the Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Mr. Barrett is a co-owner and operator of Red Rock Angus LLC in Nevada. Previously, he served as the President and CEO of Heritage State Bank in Nevada and as Agriculture Representative and Vice President of Platte Valley Bank in Dearborn. He is a current member and former President of the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association and a member of the American Angus Association. Mr. Barrett holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and a Master of Science in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Sharon Kissinger, Poplar Bluff, was appointed to the Public School Retirement System Board of Trustees.

Ms. Kissinger is a co-owner and financial consultant of Kissinger & Kirkman Investment Centre, LLC in Poplar Bluff. Previously, she worked as an investment representative for Edward Jones. Ms. Kissinger has extensive experience in the investment field and is an active member of her community. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

David Ott of Chesterfield, was appointed to the MO HealthNet Oversight Committee.

Mr. Ott is a founder and co-partner of Inova Health Solutions, LLC, a national consulting firm focused on optimizing high-quality healthcare services. Previously, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer for AMC Health and as a principal partner with RedCard Networks, Inc. He is a past board member of Youth and Family Services, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Our Little Haven in St. Louis. Mr. Ott holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Missouri-Columbia.