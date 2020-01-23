Governor Appoints Myers Associate Circuit Judge for 31st Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY – Last week, Governor Mike Parson appointed T. Todd Myers as the Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Becky Borthwick to Circuit Judge.

Mr. Myers, of Springfield, currently serves as Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Greene County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Evangel University in Springfield and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law in Lawrence, Kansas.