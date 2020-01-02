Governor and First Lady Parson Visit Hospitals Across Missouri on Christmas Eve

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –– On Christmas eve day, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson visited five hospitals across Missouri to greet patients and thank hospital staff.

During the visits, Governor Parson and First Lady Parson also delivered gift bags to adults and children. Gift bag items were provided by several state agencies.

“As Christmas is a time to spread joy and give thanks, we wanted to wish patients and their families a Merry Christmas and thank hospital staff who work through the holidays to care for those in need,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “Not everyone is able to spend Christmas at home with their loved ones, so may we all take a moment this holiday season to give back and count our blessings.”

Governor Parson and First Lady Parson visited Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, and Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.