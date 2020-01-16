Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Jan. 4 – A new month, a new year, a new decade, a happy healthy new year to all who read this.

Our holiday season was a sad one this year. My sister, Anna Collins, passed away Christmas evening about 9:15. Her funeral was Monday, Dec. 30th.

My daughter, Debbie Hutchison came down from Moberly Friday, the 27th, and stayed until after the funeral. She went home Tuesday. She and I went down to Thornfield Sunday night and ate with Tracy, David, Hannah and Devin Griffeth. We had tacos. Hannah went to Moberly on Thursday. She had a job interview in Kirksville yesterday. Her classes at Truman don’t start until the 13th.

Debbie Stone hostessed a surprise anniversary celebration for Kathy & Don Haney at the Gentryville Store Monday afternoon, Dec. 30th. I think it was their 58th.

My visitors this week have been Bev Emery and Bertha Scherer.

Karen Fredrick has gone back to work on Saturdays and Sundays at Rockbridge.

We sure can’t complain, or “shouldn’t” about our winter so far, although I guess it is pretty dry.

Get well wishes to the sick. I heard Clarence Turnball was in the hospital. I haven’t seen him or Ronda in ages.

Thank you to the Herald staff for the Christmas gift. It’s neat.

Birthdays this month are a granddaughter Shelby Campbell, the 9th, and great granddaughter, Lauryn Snodgras, the 22nd. They both live in Moberly. Laurie Crawford has a birthday the 17th, Brenda Massey the 22nd, Chad Emery the 27th. Diane Evans also has a January birthday, but I don’t know the day.

Our thought for today: God’s love and faithfulness enable me to live with hope.

‘Til next time, take care and “God Bless.”