Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Jan. 20 – Opening our service with prayer and singing was Joie Welker. We studied in Sunday School about sowing seed and we should allow God to make us into different people, love Him, serve Him and share with others what has happened in our lives.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Stacey and JoAnne Welker. Special song was by Ramona Henning.

Wednesday night is our Bible Study in I Corinthians 7 at 7pm.

Our guest speaker this Sunday was Bro. Bob Comer from Clever. This message is from James 1. Temptation on life is many these days. It causes us many trials. Let us ask God in faith and not waver. Blessed is the man that endureth temptation. Wisdom and God’s Word is the answer.

A good crowd attended our third Sunday dinner with good food and fellowship.

Mark this on your calendar: February 2 our guest speaker at Gentry Church Sunday Morning will be Charlotte Holmes, telling about her amazing visit to Heaven after her heart stopped and she was dead for 11 minutes and came back. It came out in the Ozark County Times a few weeks ago. It was so touching and wonderful so everyone is invited to come and hear her.