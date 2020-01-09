Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Jan. 6 – Opening morning service with prayer was Doug Miller. In our Sunday School class we saw how God uses the most unlikely people in his service for righteousness. We can celebrate the new life we have received, for Christ is with us.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Ruby Buchanan who turned 93 years old down at Ava Place, Ramona Henning and Kathy Tetrick.

Specials songs were by Ramona Henning, Pastor Bill Comer and Charlotte Reich.

Jan. 12, we will meet at Gentry Church at 5pm for an activity meeting for new year 2020.

Remember the many prayer requests this week along with country, military and leaders.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Psalms 145. The Lord upholdeth all that fall, he picks you up because he loves you so much. In this new year 2020, draw closer to God, bless his holy name for ever and ever.

In our evening service, the message was from 2 Peter 3. The Lord is not sclack concerning his promises. We, according to his promise, look for a new heaven and a new earth and be found in God and peace. Grow in Grace and knowledge of our Lord.

My son Keith and I attended the wedding of my grandson, Keaton Reich, Friday, Jan. 3, at the chapel over at College of the Ozarks. It was nice seeing my brother Warren and wife Diane Henderson and Kirby and Robin Reich at the wedding.