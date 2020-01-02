Correspondent: Charlotte Reich

December 29 – Opening the morning service with prayer was Joie Welker.

We studied in our Sunday School class how the disciples of Jesus left their occupations behind and followed Jesus the rest of their lives.

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Davey Lee, and anniversary wishes for Wes and Brenda Hampel.

Special song by the group of Wendell Deo, Bobbie Miller, Sharon Welker, Rod and Joie Welker.

Kenny and Pam Eaves were enjoying their Christmas with their families today.

We were sad to hear that Wendell and Virginia Deo are leaving and going back to Iowa to be close to family. They will be missed at Gentry Church.

January 12th, there will be a planning meeting at 5 pm for the coming year, 2020 at Gentry.

Many prayer requests were brought before the Lord; Joanne Welker who is taking therapy for her shoulder, Doug Miller for knee problems and all the others.

Pastor Comers’ morning message was from John, chapter 1. God’s Word is the light and was made flesh and dwelt among us. Jesus is the greatest gift we could ever have.

Communion was served afterward to honor Him.

In our evening service, our special song and reading was by Narvil Tetrick.

Pastor’s evening message was from John, chapter 8. We live in a world of darkness and it’s important to follow the light that is set before us. Jesus will never leave us or forsake us.

Wising many blessings on everyone this coming New Year 2020.