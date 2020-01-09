Genie Wilson Davis

Genie Davis, 78 years, 0 months, 6 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to her home in Heaven on December 31, 2019 at Ava, MO with her husband Dale by her side.

Genie was born December 25, 1941 in Keltner, MO to Fredrick H. and Elene (Hall) Wilson.

On June 7, 1959 Genie and Dale Davis were united in marriage at Ava, MO and to this union they were blessed with four children.

Genie was retired from working as a Manager for Ava Variety Store and also Office Manager and Bookkeeper for Davis Chrysler in Ava for 18 years. Genie loved working with her Dale and her two sons, Greg and Jeff.

She was a Christian and a member of Ava General Baptist Church.

She enjoyed traveling and loved the Colorado Rockies and Florida Beaches. Most of all her joy was her family!

Genie was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and sister-in-law, Russell & Wanda Wilson, and a brother-in-law, James Keeter.

She is survived by her loving husband Dale, her four children and their spouses, Greg & Cheryl Davis, Jeff & Gwen Davis all of Ava, David & Cynthia Davis of Olathe, KS and Melissa & Jerry Monahan of Jax Beach, FL, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one sister, Marie Keeter of Atlanta, GA, one special cousin, Sandy Reese of Galloway, MO, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial services for Genie will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava General Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. in the church. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn and Pastor Tim Reese. In lieu of flowers family requests memorials to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society(LLS.org or https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) or to Gideon’s International. Genie’s request was to be cremated. Services will be conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Mo. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.