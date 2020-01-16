Free Hemp Production Workshop February 6

The University of Missouri Extension is sponsoring an Industrial Hemp Production Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Howell County Extension Office. 1376 Bill Virdon Boulevard in West Plains, Missouri.

The half-day workshop is free to the public with registration required by Tuesday, Feb. 4. Space is limited.

The workshop will cover a wide variety of topics related to the emerging industrial hemp industry in Missouri.

The agenda includes a legislative summary and regulatory update by Alan Freeman and Erin Casey-Campbell, Missouri Department of Agriculture; Crop Enterprise Budgets by MU Extension Field Specialists and Economists Joe Horner, Dairy and Beef Agricultural Economics; and Argronomic Practices by Greg Luce, Plant Sciences, MU Extension.

To register, call the Extension office, (417) 256-2391 or email: Howellco@missouri.edu