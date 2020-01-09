Frank Pluss, 86 years, 9 months, 10 days old, passed away on December 31, 2019 in Galena Missouri with his friends by his side.

Frank was born one of seven children on March 21, 1933 in Eldon, Illinois to John and Toni (Ertle) Pluss.

Frank moved to the farm in the Souder community in 1970 with his brother Elmer.

He enjoyed working on the farm, he loved to fish and is best remembered for his big grin.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Elmer, Charley, and John, and his sisters, Evelyn and Judy.

He is survived by his sister Betty and her husband Ray Cooper of Flippin, Arkansas, and his sister Shirley of California. Several nieces and nephews.

His good friends Jerry Carr, Rick Tate, Kenny Smith, and several other friends.

Graveside services for Frank were Saturday, January 2, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Souder Cemetery, Ozark Co with burial to follow. Officiating was Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the Souder Cemetery

