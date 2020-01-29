Eddie Transano Attends Annual Missouri Veterinary Convention

Eddy Transano, DVM of Ava, recently attended the 128th Missouri Veterinary Medical Association Convention held January 23-26, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center, in Columbia, Missouri.

At the convention, Dr. Transano participated in an extensive continuing education program. The schedule was filled with over 60 speakers who educated on an array of specialized topics. The program was developed to enhance the veterinarian’s knowledge and skill to better serve clients.

Dr. Transano is the owner of the Ava Veterinary Clinic located in Ava, on south Highway 5.

Dr. Transano has operated the Clinic since 1973 as a mixed animal practice, but during the last several years, has limited his practice to small animals due to health reasons.

Missouri Veterinarian Medical Association is the society for veterinarians in the state, dedicated to the highest standards for professionalism and ethics in animal health care in Missouri.