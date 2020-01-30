Drury to Host Brown v. Board of Education Exhibit During February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 28, 2020 — Drury University’s Olin Library will host a free public exhibit about the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision throughout February, Black History Month.

The exhibit comes to Drury from the Brown Foundation based in Topeka, Kansas. Established in 1988, the Foundation grew out of a cooperative effort between the family of the late Rev. Oliver Brown and Topeka community leaders to promote public discourse around the ongoing impact and significance of the Brown decision.

Oliver Brown garnered his place in history by accepting an invitation to join an assembly of parents who would ultimately become plaintiffs for the Topeka NAACP legal challenge to segregated public schools. The case eventually was named for him. The eventual victory dismantled the legal framework for racial segregation and set into motion social and political movements that changed the course of history.

Brown, an African Methodist Episcopal minister, came to Springfield with his family to serve as pastor of Benton Avenue A.M.E. Church in 1959. The church building at the corner of Central Street and Benton Avenue is now owned by Drury University. Brown’s work in the pursuit of racial equality and justice continued in Springfield. He helped organize demonstrations and marches that brought about change in this area, and he led with dynamism from the pulpit. He died in 1961 at age 42. Brown’s daughter Cheryl Brown Henderson was the keynote speaker at Drury’s spring commencement last year.

About the exhibit

The Brown v. Board exhibit uses images and text to share little known facts about the history of the Brown decision. This chronological look at the history of the Brown decision leaves the viewer with a clear understanding that efforts still continue across the country to realize the dream of individuals and organizations that challenged a system that would deny them access to equal educational opportunity and their basic civil rights.

The exhibit is appropriate for grades six through adult.

Library and exhibit hours are: Monday through Thursday – 7:45 a.m. to midnight; Friday – 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday – 1 p.m. to midnight.