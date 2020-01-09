Drury Announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List

SPRINGFIELD –– Earning a spot on Drury University’s Dean’s List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

During the fall semester, local students qualified for the evening school Dean’s list, they are Jonah Brown, Monica Corum, Rickie David, Marcus DelaFuente, Anna Dougherty, Marinda Gaston, Brian Haney, Jeffrey Lemanski, Alisa McAfee, Deevala Miles, Morgan Miller, Aaron Neighbour, Serena Smith, Haylee Sudbury, Bobbie VanGundy, Randy Welsh, Tammy Wilmoth; and from Squires, Kyle Dome.

Drury is an independent University, church related, grounded in the liberal arts tradition and committed to personalized education in a community of scholars who value the arts of teaching and learning.