Douglas County Republican Women’s Club Meets

The Douglas County Republican Women’s Club met Monday, January 20th, to begin the new year.

Elections were held and officers elected are:

Susie Griswold, President

Beth McElvain, Vice-President

Suzanne Daniels, Secretary

Karen Compton, Treasurer.

The main topic of discussion was the upcoming Reagan-Lincoln Dinner where candidates for local and state offices will have the chance to meet the community of Douglas County and express their ideas for the office they are running for. The tentative date of Friday, April 24, 2020 was decided. The Club will be working on a keynote speaker and other details of the event.

This election year is a critical one. The direction of the country is in the balance.

Anyone interested in attending or joining the Republican Women’s Club is invited to come to our meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for February 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. We meet in the Douglas County Courthouse upstairs in the small courtroom.