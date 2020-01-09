Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, January 3, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/03/20
Total Receipts: This Week: 1,936 Last Reported 12/12/2019: 1,287
Compared to last sale three weeks ago, Feeder steers 2.00 to 10.00 higher, Feeder heifers steady to 6.00 higher. Demand good. Supply heavy. Slaughter cows steady to 3.00 higher. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 13% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.
For complete market report, see Douglas County Livestock Auction
Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News
MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter
Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618
www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn
https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820