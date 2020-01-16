Douglas County Firm Awarded License for Medical Marijuana Product Manufacturing

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Last Friday, the State of Missouri completed its review of all submitted applications for medical marijuana infused product manufacturing licenses.

There were three applicants from Douglas County:

MO Gemini, Inc

Connected Missouri, LLC

EBC-Missouri, LLC

All three are in Vanzant. All three were previously denied licenses to grow medical marijuana.

In this round, however, EBC-Missouri, LLC was successful in its bid for a manufacturing facility license.

EBC – Missouri was one of 86 firms awarded licenses out of 415 applicants.

The licensing process remains ongoing, as the state is expected to announce recipients of dispensary licenses on or around January 24th, 2020.