Docket Statistics for the Associate Court

During Associate Court Day with Judge Bock on January 16, there was a total of 55 criminal cases on the docket. There were 37 misdemeanor cases, three infractions and 15 felony cases. There were 7 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were six failure to appear warrants issued. Two cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in Division 1.
Sheriff’s Office Waits for Identification of Human Remains Found Last Week
Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase reported last week that his department was investigating what appeared to be human remains found in Douglas County, about...