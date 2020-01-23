Docket Statistics for the Associate Court

During Associate Court Day with Judge Bock on January 16, there was a total of 55 criminal cases on the docket.  There were 37 misdemeanor cases, three infractions and 15 felony cases. There were 7 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were six failure to appear warrants issued. Two cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in Division 1. 

