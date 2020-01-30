DNR Approves Grants for Willow Springs and Bonne Terre to Evaluate Wastewater System

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JAN. 23, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grants to the cities of Bonne Terre and Willow Springs to evaluate their respective wastewater systems. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating wastewater system improvements.

Each city will use the grant to fund its wastewater system evaluation, which is designed to identify improvements needed to continue reliable service to customers and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. Willow Springs’ wastewater evaluation project is expected to be completed by July 2020, while Bonne Terre’s project should be complete by July 2021.

“Water and wastewater systems are essential parts of a community’s infrastructure that help support its health and economic vitality,” said Ed Galbraith, director of the department’s Division of Environmental Quality. “Through this grant, these two communities can identify improvements that are needed now and plan for future needs.”

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.