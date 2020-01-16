Diversified Ag Conference in Marshfield Jan. 25

MARSHFIELD, Mo. –– Webster County University of Missouri Extension invites you to the 96th Annual Diversified Ag Conference. The conference will be held at the Faith Baptist Church 1002 S. Marshall St. (Hwy A), Marshfield Missouri. Registration will begin at 8:30am, the program begins at 9 am and be completed by 2:30pm

Attendees will be able to participate in four (1 hour) sessions throughout the day. When registering for the conference, participants will choose three of the six topics being presented. Everyone will participate in the presentation “Fake Meat” and Artificial Milk” presented by Dr. Bryon Wiegand, Professor of Meat Science University of Missouri.

The other six topics will be presented concurrently with individuals choosing the three sessions they wish to attend. The additional topics being offered are:

Non-Chemical Weed Control by Dr. Sarah Kenyon, MU Extension

Guiding Farmers to Legal Resiliency (12 things to know about farm law) by Kyle Whittaker, MU Extension

Home Gardening tips/Specialty Crops by Patrick Byers, MU Extension

Making Good Hay in Bad Weather by Tim Schnakenburg, MU Extension

Tips on Raising Small Ruminants and Poultry by Eric Meusch, MU Extension

Farm to Fork Strategies by Dr. David Newman, Arkansas State University

A meal will be included with your registration and door prizes will be awarded throughout the day. The meal is being catered by Sheila’s Cafe, Marshfield. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about current agriculture issues/topics and meet new people.

To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 417 859-2044 or visit the office in person. Registration for the conference closes at 4 pm on January 21.