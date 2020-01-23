Dessie Mae (Farris) Miller

Dessie Mae Miller, 96 years, 10 months, 4 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on January 16, 2020 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Dessie was born March 12, 1923 in Pea Ridge, Arkansas to Babe and Josephine (Wilson)Farris.

She was a Christian and attended church when her health allowed her.

Dessie enjoyed sewing, gardening, and painting. She loved spending time outdoors and building rock flower gardens. She was a good mechanic and often worked on her own cars.

Dessie was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Marvin Chance, and one brother, Marvin Farris.

She is survived by her, grandchildren, Sheryl Chance and Mark Chance, one sister, Myrtle Newton, daughter-in-law, Barbara Chance, three great grandchildren, Travis Wells, Todd Chance, and Colton Chance, two step great grandchildren, Brandon Fultz and Kyle Fultz, four great-great -grandchildren, Haley Wells, Sonni Wells, Kaylen Chance, and Josey Chance and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Dessie was held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor Buddy Boyd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.