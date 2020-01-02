Dedicated Service Recognized January 2, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Postal employees, Nancy Davis, left, and Brandon Kerr, right, were recently recognized by the National Safety Council and the United States Postal Service for their longtime commitment to delivering mail in the Ava / Douglas County areas. According to Postmaster Kathy Jones, the distinction is awarded upon 30 years of service or one-million miles driven. Both employees are Ava rural carriers, and Davis was commended for 31 years of service, and Kerr, 32 years. Related