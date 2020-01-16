D. Nelson Mackey, age 79, of Ozark, MO, passed away on January 9, 2020, at 1:44 pm in his home with family by his side.

Nelson was born on March 14, 1940, in Rome, MO and spent a majority of his childhood fishing and swimming Big Beaver Creek. He was the son of John Durward and Ruby (Sturman) Mackey. Nelson was the fifth child of seven. Nelson attended grade school at Walnut Grove. He was a 1959 graduate of School of the Ozarks High School, Point Lookout, MO. Nelson proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1960 to 1962 until Honorable Discharge. He earned an Associate Degree in 1962, from School of the Ozarks, Jr. College. Nelson helped lay the steel and stone and set the bell tower on the Williams Memorial Chapel while at School of the Ozarks. He completed his undergraduate studies at Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield, where he earned a B.A. in Business. He attended Rolla School of Mines on the campus of Southwest Missouri State to become a Professional Land Surveyor in 1992. Nelson worked as an Industrial Engineer with Dayco, Inc. in Springfield, MO for over 37 years along with operating family businesses.

Nelson married Joyce Elaine Trost on May 26, 1962, who was born and raised in Green Forest, AR. They have three children: Bradley Nelson Mackey (wife Kara, and Brad’s children Tyler (wife Monica), Ryan, Brandon, and Kara’s children Faith and Cami Webb) of Branson, MO; Barry Durward Mackey (wife Sarah, and their children, Emma and Gavin) and Buffy Elaine (Mackey) Spencer (husband Jason, and their children, Bethany, Eden and Caleb) all of Ozark, MO. In his semi-retirement years, Nelson enjoyed researching family genealogy resulting in travel to Mackey Bend, KY, fishing, researching land deeds, watching the grandkids in all school activities and watching local high school and college basketball.

Nelson made a profession of faith in Christ at the Free Methodist Church Brush Arbor revival and was baptized in Beaver Creek in Rome, MO. Nelson was a member of First Baptist Church of Ozark, MO. He especially enjoyed meeting people through the FAITH visitation program where they shared the love of Christ in their community.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James Arthur, Ray Harlin, Franklin, and Sturman Mackey; brother-in-law, Leroy Morisset, and nephew, Gregory Allan Mackey.

Nelson is survived by his wife Joyce, sisters Judith Ann Morisset, and Ruby Jane and her husband Larry Burton all of Ozark, sisters in law Judy Mackey of Prairie Grove, AR and Louise Mackey of Independence, MO. In law survivors include, Kenneth and Pam Trost of Rupert, ID and Eldon and Jan Trost of Berryville, AR. He is also survived by children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family/friends.

Services will be at First Baptist Church of Ozark, 1400 W. Jackson Street Ozark, MO 65721 on Saturday, January 18, 2020, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.