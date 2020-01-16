Court Rejects Vote of the People on Voter ID

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a lower-court ruling that eviscerated the state’s voter ID law, which was approved by 63 percent of voters in November 2016. Despite several lawsuits challenging the voter ID law, opponents have failed to bring forth a single voter who was unable to vote as a result of the voter ID requirements.

“The people of Missouri made it clear in November of 2016 that it is reasonable to require a photo ID to vote,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “That voter ID law strengthened protections at the ballot box and, just as importantly, expanded access to the ballot ensuring registered voters would no longer be turned away on Election Day.”