County Line

Correspondent: Veda Bushong

Donna was here on Monday and Wednesday. She and Keith and Melanie Breeding and Michael Dodson went to Norwood to watch Bryse and Quin play basketball. They also played on Saturday and they all went, plus Cassandra Cornett and Ruger.

David, Donna & Bryse Dodson, Reece Goforth, Melanie, Megan, Quin and Macee all went to Springfield on Christmas Eve to join Jane Dodson, Jeff & Kathy Thompson, Dwight & Wendy Blount and boys, Willie & Wanda Strausbaugh, his mom, Amanda & her family, Cody Freeman and her family. They all enjoyed a meal together.

David and Donna went to Michael’s Christmas eve and took pizza and soda to celebrate Mike’s birthday along with Christmas. Others there were Bryse Dodson, Chase Dodson, Cassandra Cornett and Ruger.

Christmas Eve night, David and Donna went to Keith and Melanie’s home for Christmas gift exchange. Bradley Williams of Branson also came, Reece and August spent the night with them.

Johnnie & Debra Reed had Christmas on Christmas day with Brittany Torres and Lynnox in Lindsburg, Kansas. Miguel & Tiffany and family also joined them.

Those here for Christmas dinner and gift exchange and games were: Butch & Diana Davis, David & Donna Dodson, Michael Dodson, Bryse, Cassandra and Ruger, Keith & Melanie, Megan, Quin, Macee, Reece, Ronnie & Amy Croney, Axel, Challa, Dalton & Chynna & Rylan, Jolisa Iott, Dominick Cedrick & Ashlin, Bentley Iott, Emily & Dylan.