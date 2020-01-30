Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

It’s February already! Where does the time go? Traditionally, the moon we see in February is called the Snow Moon, because usually the heaviest snows fall in February. Hunting became very difficult, so some Native American tribes called this the Hunger Moon or the Bone Moon, meaning that there was so little food that people gnawed on bones and ate bone marrow soup.

Jim Estep, Charles Curtis and Joe Hamby were the Pitch Tournament winners last week. It’s about time the men stepped up.

Jim Estep won first place in the Billiards Tournament with Gary Emrick and Glen Berg coming in second and third respectively.

Adult Education and Literacy college readiness classes are being offered here and they are free. They are held Monday and Wednesday from noon to 3:00. These classes are through MSU West Plains. For more information, please call (417) 255-7744.

If you are 60 and over and need your taxes completed for last year, please call for an appointment at 683-5712. We cannot do farm or business tax returns.

May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions!

Need a job? If you are 55 or older and meet the financial guidelines, you can get paid while you train working here. Call (417) 873-9275 for more information.

From my Mom’s Bible – The old farmer was asked why he never married. He replied, “I’d rather go through life wanting something I didn’t have, as have something I didn’t want.”

The Stay Strong Stay Healthy exercise program just now started. It is held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10-11 and will run through March 18. Give us a call if you are interested.

Two parrots were sitting on a perch. One said to the other, “Do you smell fish?”

Until next week, have a good ‘un.