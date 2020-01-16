Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

The Center will close Monday, Jan. 20 for the holiday.

Marshall, Mabel and Larry were winners in the last Pitch Tournament. The Billiards Tournament was won by Lee, Marshall and Glen Berg.

The Old Farmer sez: “Every path has a few puddles.”

Pitch is played each Tuesday at noon; pinochle each Thursday at noon, and Bingo each Friday at noon. Come on down and enjoy one or all of them.

Compassion is language the deaf can hear and the blind can see.

Mark Twain

A new puzzle is down if you want to see if you can complete it in one day.

We said goodbye to Emily last week and wish her well in her new endeavors.

A friend of mine who thinks I might be pushing the speed limit upward a little gave me a pin for my visor. It says – Never drive faster than your guardian angel can fly.

Three Rivers is hosting a Grief Support class on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 10-11.

From my Mom’s Bible: When praying, don’t give God instructions; just report for duty.

The six best doctors in the world are: sunlight, rest, exercise, diet, self-confidence and friends. – A quote from Steve Jobs, who died from pancreatic cancer at age 56.

A friend told me to give up pop and chips (my two favorite things) to lose weight. So I have now gone to pie and ice cream.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.