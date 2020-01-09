Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Correction about taxes: On Tuesday, Jan. 21, those interested in having taxes done may begin calling for an appointment. Please do not call before then. The number is 683-5712.

Bingo is each Friday at noon. Come on down and play. A puzzle has once again been set up. Pitch is each Tuesday and pinochle each Thursday.

The Old Farmer sez: “Words that soak into your ears are whispered, not yelled.”

Want to lose weight in 2020? The County Health Department tells us how: you must eat breakfast; make one-half your plate fruits and vegetables; watch portion sizes; get active and exercise, and read food labels.

A fellow (not from here) once asked me what a hoedown was. I told him it’s kinda like a shindig, but more like a hootenanny. I could tell he was still confused because his face went all catawampus.

T.O.P.S. meets in the basement every Tuesday, at 2:00 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic will be here on Thursday, Jan. 9. If you have an appointment and cannot keep it, please call in and cancel.

From my Mom’s Bible – Don’t be discouraged when things work out differently than you had hoped. The new path you must walk is of God’s choosing. It will enrich your life and eventually lead you home. A detour is not a disaster; it’s an open door to greater service and blessing.

The Center will close on Monday, January 20 for the holiday.

Dress your kids for school after their nighttime bath; then you don’t have to fight with them in the morning. Just add breakfast and go.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.