Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Welcome to the year 2020! What are your plans for this New Year? What is your vision?

Here at the Senior Center, we plan on serving delicious meals with a smile and a warm greeting. You are our guests and we want to make you happy.

Our monthly board meeting will held Thursday, Jan. 2, at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pinochle will follow immediately after the meeting.

The Old Farmer has a few more witty sayings in the New Year and he sez: “Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.”

Who would have thought Jerry Shepherd in addition to playing guitar and playing Pitch and Pinochle, could shoot a game of pool? And he won first place! Marsha Brunner and Jerry Garcia came in second and third respectively. There will be another tournament Wednesday, Jan. 8, at noon.

Adult Education College Readiness classes continue to be held on Monday and Wednesday in the basement from noon to 3:00. For more information, please call (417) 255-7744.

Would you believe it is almost tax time again? The first day to call in for appointments is Monday, Jan. 20. Please don’t call before then because we are still working on scheduling workers and setting times. If you are 60 and over, and want us to do your taxes (not farm or business), please call 683-5712 for an appointment, after Monday, Jan. 20.

From my Mom’s Bible: Many people pray for emergency rations, instead of their daily Bread.

If things get better with age, then I must be getting close to magnificent.

Until next time, have a good ‘un.