Council of Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Jim, Sybil and Connie were recent winners in the Pitch Tournament. Find out next week the winners in the Billiards Tournament.

A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty. – Winston Churchill

Grace Foot Clinic will be here on Thursday, Jan. 23. If you have an appointment and cannot keep it, please call us so we can schedule another one in your place.

Back in the olden days, life used to be swell, but when was the last time anything was swell? Swell has gone the way of pageboys, knickers, poodle skirts, saddle shoes and pedal pushers.

You may now call in for an appointment for us to do your taxes if you would like. Our number is 683-5712. We cannot do farms or businesses. Please tell us whether it is rent rebate, state, or federal return. You must be 60 for us to do your taxes. We don’t charge and cannot receive any remuneration for doing them.

Maybe if we tell the younger generation the brain is an app, they will start using it.

We really enjoy playing pinochle. If you are rusty with the game or want to learn from scratch, come down any Thursday at noon and we can show you the ropes, so to speak. We had two tables last week.

Come by and eat with us any day this week. January will soon be gone and you won’t see how nutritious our food is.

From my Mom’s Bible – The church is like a bank. The more you put into it, the greater will be your interest.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.