Corps To Oversee Prescribed Burns on Public Land Near Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes 

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Personnel from the Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will conduct prescribed burns on public land surrounding Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes until the second week of April.

Norfork locations scheduled for burning are Indian Head, Thumb Point, Lankford Point, Arnett Point, and Koso Point on Norfork Lake. Bull Shoals locations scheduled for burning are Lakeview Park, Strawberry Point, and Indian Point. All burns will be conducted when weather conditions are favorable, and will include timber stands and glade restoration areas. If you have hunting stands located at any of these locations, please remove them immediately.

Prescribed burns improve timber health and are one of the most effective tools we have in preventing wildfires. The burns remove leaf and limb litter, remove excessive amounts of brush and shrubs, and encourage the growth of native vegetation which can improve erosion control.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Federal Holidays.