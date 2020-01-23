Character word is Trustworthy.

Ava High School students Jacob Bruffet and Taylor Ernst have been named Citizens of the Month for January.

Jacob Bruffett, son of Dwight and Jennifer Bruffett is a junior at Ava High School.

Jacob is involved in football and choir.

As a volunteer in the community, Jacob has served on projects that include helping Veterans put flags out on holidays.

Following high school, Jacob plans to join the Marine Corps and serve his country.

Jacob’s teachers go on to say that he is a great student. He is always willing to help his teachers or fellow students. We love having him in class; he sets a great example for other students.

Taylor Ernst, daughter of Zak Ernst and Stacie Moore, is a Senior at Ava High School.

Taylor’s clubs and activities include Volleyball, four years of FFA, and two years of Student Council.

Serving in the community, Taylor has volunteered by picking up trash with Life Church, helping with the drive, and volunteering with the dental bus. Last summer Taylor also worked as a life guard for the city pool.

Upon graduating, Taylor plans to attend Ozark Technical College for dental hygiene.

Taylor’s teachers go on to say that she is a student you can count on. Taylor is driven to do well and works hard to succeed.