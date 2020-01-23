Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Jan. 20 – Wednesday evening, Bible Study was led by Pastor Gary, using Scripture from John 1, “In the beginning, God was there.”

Sunday morning we had 17 in attendance. Bro. Don Lunn opened the service with song, prayer, and Scripture from Psalms 98:4-9. Sis. Linda Roberts continued the study of Revelation 16.

Special singing this morning was by Pastor Gary and me.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of God’s majesty and holiness, using Scripture from Isaiah 6:1-11.

We had a wonderful lunch and visiting with Terry, Missy and Jansen Breshears, Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening special singing was by Sis. Misty Lunn, Pastor Gary, Sis. Missy Breshears, and Sis. Linda Roberts.

Bro. Jason Snelson brought the message about “A Nobody Can Be a Somebody.” Scriptures used were Amos 2:4-16; Hosea 1:1-9; Micah 1:3-7. God can use anybody. Have you answered your call? What is your calling? If you could do anything for God and not fail, what would it be?

Special prayer requests this week were for the Tom Hawkins family, Gordon Simmons, Connie Burris, Missy’s dad & sister, Amy Rhoades, Colton Neal, Misty Lunn, Stella King, and Tina Simmons.

Services are Sunday morning at 10:00 & evening at 6:00, Wednesday Bible Study at 7:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-2785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-0477.