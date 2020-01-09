Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Dec. 29 – Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer.

Bro. Jack read Ps 89:19-37 for our devotion. God loves us but will also chastise us.

After a good Sunday School, Happy Birthday was sung to Melba Austin. God bless her.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, and Elsie Combs. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning from Lam 3:21-22, Matt 11:1-5. How much more proof do you need to know Jesus is the Son of God?

We had a circle of prayer for the New Year and the sick in our church. A good way to end the service.

After congregational singing, Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Bill led us in prayer. Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. His scripture was Mal 3:1-18.

Christ is coming. He will clean us up spiritually. He does not change. If He says it’s wrong, it’s wrong. You have to change. We are robbing God by leaving Him out of our lives. We need Him. If we allow Him in our lives, and try to live for Him, He will bless us. If your name is not written down in the book of remembrance you will not make Heaven your home. Wonderful words of life from the Word of God.

We hope you had a Christ-filled Christmas. We pray you turn to Christ in the New Year.