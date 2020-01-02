Caney News

Correspondent: Janice Lafferty

December 1 – Caney Sunday School opened with singing.

Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Brother Jim led in prayer.

Brother Jack read 1 Chronicles 16:7-12, 28-33 for our devotion. Give thanks sincerely. Make sure you worship honestly and not to man.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Jennifer Flannery. Happy Anniversary was sung to Danny and Jennifer Flannery. God bless them.

Praise and Worship began with a time of testimony from Doug Anderson, Jennifer Flannery, Kathleen Chaney, Jim Lafferty. We are truly blessed to hear testimonies of others.

We continued praising the Lord with congregational singing.

Special music by Melba Austin and Kathleen Chaney.

Brother Jack Essary spoke for us Sunday morning. His scripture was Colossians 3:1-4. Earth is not God’s best work. We think it is beautiful. How much more beautiful Heaven is. We need God in our lives. That’s how we will see Heaven. We are created in the image of God. Put on the “New Man,” accept Him and live the way out-lined in this chapter. Let’s not forget the Lord like the world has. It was a great message from the Word.

December 4 – Wednesday we came together to study God’s Word and praise Him.

Sister Janice Lafferty led the service. Her scripture was John 14:1-4, Rev 21:12, Rev 22.

She talked of how much beauty there is here on earth. How much more beauty there will be in Heaven. We had a good discussion.

December 8 – Due to illness, this writer had to leave the service.

December 15 – Sunday School began with singing. Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Sister Janice Lafferty led us in prayer.

Brother Jack read Psalm 138 for our devotion. The Lord know all of us and what we are going through. He will care for us if we trust and ask Him to.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Anniversary was sung to Jack and Peggy Essary. God bless them.

Praise and worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Hi Lambeth, and Melba Austin.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Singing special this week were Hi Lambeth, Kathleen Chaney, and Melba Austin.

Brother Jack Essary spoke this Sunday morning. His scripture was Psalm 106:1 We cannot praise the Lord enough for His mercy. We should be thankful God has brought us out to the place we are now. If we are going through something, know He will bring us out. The world has forgotten God and his ways. They wonder how they got in the mess they are in. God sent His Son for all that will follow Him and do His will.

A good message the world needs to hear. Jesus is coming soon. Be ready to meet Him.

December 22 – Sunday School opened on this beautiful morning with singing.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Jack read I Samuel 2:1-10 for our devotion. The Lord is our rock and salvation. He is always with us.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Kaylee. God bless her.

Praise and worship began with a time of testimony from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, Hi Lambeth, Janice Lafferty, Elsie Combs and Kathleen Chaney.

Service continued praising the Lord in song with congregational singing.

Special music was by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning from Psalms 138 and Jeremiah 17.

It is best to trust in the Lord not man. Are you looking up to Christ? You will be blessed if you look to Christ, trusting him. It was a good message.

Sunday evening service began with singing.

Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer.

We had a time of testimony by Jack Essary and Janice Lafferty.

Singing tonight by Hi Lambeth and Kathleen Chaney.

We are truly blessed to have Hi with us at Caney. He leads our singing and sometimes sings a special. He is 93 years young. A fine example of a Christian man.

Speaking tonight was Bro. Jim Lafferty. Luke 12:49-59 was his scripture.

This is the time of year we celebrate the earthly birth of Christ. The world seems to have forgotten the Holiness of this time. Christ came to save the World. We need to remember why there is a Christmas. We will be judged and found wanting. There is only one way to Heaven. It is through Christ. Another good message from the Word.

Merry Christmas.