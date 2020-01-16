Caney – Janice Lafferty

Jan. 5 – Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports taken. Sis. Edna Johnson led in prayer.

Jack read Deut. 31:7-31 for our devotion. God said to preach and teach everyone His Word. Turn everything over to God.

After Sunday School we began Praise and Worship with testimony from Bill Austin, Jeff Shipley, Mi Lafferty, Kathleen Chaney, and Roger Chaney.

We continued praising the Lord in congregational singing. Singing special music was Melba Austin.

Bro. Jack brought our message. His scripture was Heb. 3.

God sent His son as a man so we know He’d know how we feel. We can trust Him to help us.

We belong to God. We need to serve Him. Hear God’s voice. Don’t harden you heart. Don’t turn your back on the Living God. Get ready, be prepared, to meet God. Get your heart right. Accept Jesus today. You will not make Heaven if you don’t believe in Christ.

Sunday evening service began with singing Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim led in prayer.

There was a time of testimony from Janice Lafferty.

Singing special music was Hi Lambeth, Melba Austin, Becky Givans

Bro. Don Givans was our speaker. His scripture was Is. 61:1-2.

We need to be brutally honest with God. Realizing our own faults. The church, Christians, need to wake up. We need to get serious about serving God. Praying for others like we do for ourselves. We need a burden for the lost. The church is a club if Christ isn’t there.

Dec. 31 – On this last day of 2019 we met at Caney for a special service. We began with singing.

Singing special music was Charlotte Roberts.

Bro. Jeff Shipley welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer.

Bro. Jeff taught on John 14:1-3.

We had a wonderful discussion on the coming of Christ. He is coming for all.

We had communion after our study.

We had a good turn out. So thankful for all that came. A beautiful way to end the year.