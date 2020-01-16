Calendar  Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri Tribe, District #9 Springfield, will meet Saturday, Jan. 18, 1:00pm – 3:30pm, at The Library Center Auditorium, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, Mo.

wk18-1t

The Douglas County Historical Society will have their monthly meeting, Monday Jan. 20, at 6:30 pm at the museum. Everyone is invited.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, Jan. 21, at 5 pm at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.