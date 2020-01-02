Calbert H. Owen went to be with the Lord with his family at his side December 28, 2019.

Calbert was born July 29, 1931 to James and Nora Owen in the Goodhope community where he spent many happy years on the Owen farm.

He graduated from Ava High School, tenth in his class (1950).

He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri. He then joined the Navy with his cousin Gene Thompson, serving from 1952 to 1956.

He returned to Moline, Illinois after leaving the Navy. He met and married Jackie Jack on January 20, 1959, and to this union three children were born.

He is survived by his three children: Victoria Engles (Ron); Susan Brimberry (Dan) and Melinda Lajon (Jim); one sister, Inetha Madison, Moline, Illinois, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calbert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and 10 siblings.

Colbert was a member of the Lake View Community Church.

A memorial service will be held at the Lake View Community Church, in Lake Hovassee, Arizona.