Bryant Creek State Park Project – Still Time to Provide Feedback

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Thursday, January 16th, a crowd of approximately 50 people gathered at the Ava Community Center to discuss the state’s plan to develop Bryant Creek State Park.

Attendees were able to learn about and give feedback on the overall process for park development, and proposed maps for trails, camping, and day use options.

“We had a great turnout in Ava to gather input on the conceptual development plans for Bryant Creek with 34 comment cards completed,” said Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks’ acting director. “If you were not able to make Thursday evening, we encourage you to provide feedback for the plan alternatives through our online survey.”

The survey can be found at mostateparks.com/content/bryant-creek-state-park-cdp-comments.