Breedon – David Williams

Jan. 7– Opening prayer was by Wilma Hampton. The adult class studied Psalms 67-71. Due to some being out, the questions were held over until next week (we had 19 in attendance).

David Williams took up the offering and said the prayer over it. We sang a few songs. Sidney Willis, Judy Willis and Rachel, Wilma, David and Ronnie, Roy Hampton, Sue along with Kayla, and Cub sang specials.

Roy Hampton brought the morning message from Daniel, about the king’s dream and its interpretation. Ronnie Thomas said the closing prayer.

Our monthly singing will be Friday, Jan. 10, at 7pm. Come help us in song and praise as we lift up the mighty name of Jesus. Potluck will be after.

God bless you all until next week. Happy New Years.