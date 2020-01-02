Correspondent: Donna Dodson

Sing unto the Lord, all the earth; shew forth from day to day his salvation.

Declare his glory among the heathen; his marvelous works among all nations.

or great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; he also is to be feared above all gods.

1 Chronicles 16:23-25

Brother Jeff Elliot opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 1 Samuel 2:1-10 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class. He also took up the tithes and offerings.

Please pray with us for all the sick, bereaved, lonely and sad, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, and each other.

Brayden Lansdown had a wonderful testimony. He shared along with other good testimonies. He and Myelin did the penny march.

Theta Nokes sang a special song for us.

Brother Richard Potter filled the pulpit to share God’s message for Pastor David, who was ill.

We dismissed our evening service.

May God bless you all in the New Year.