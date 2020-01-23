Black Oak – Donna Dodson

And he said, Lord God of Israel, there is not God like thee, in heaven above, or on earth beneath, who keepest covenant and mercy with thy servants that walk before thee with all their heart. 1Kings 8:23

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read 1 Timothy 2:1-6 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class. He took up the tithes and offerings.

We sang Happy Birthday to Colt Little who turned 7. Such a sweet young man. We will have our Birthday Dinner Sunday, Jan. 26, for him and Pastor David and Ronda Elliott.

Colt and Liviya did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Brother Richard filled in for Pastor David who was sick. We appreciate him very much.

We enjoyed special singing from Theta Nokes, Dara Strong, and Wanda Goss.

Please pray with us for Pastor David, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Gary & Theta Nokes, Annette Clayton, Mike Parker, Becky, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Jan Ruston, Diane Comstock, Brinton Bushong, Melvin Bushong, Tiffanee Satterfield, Dara Strong and Family, Myelin and all sick, bereaved, unspoken, military, unsaved, law enforcement, country & leaders, doctors, Camp Piland, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had good testimonies.

Brother Richard preached God’s message from Mark 6:45-56. Jesus knows all about us and our struggles just as the Disciples were struggling in the boat. He would have passed on by, but they called out to Him. Just give Him a holler and He will meet the need.

May God bless you all this week.