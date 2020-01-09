Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Jan. 6 – There’s a new name written down in Glory. We are so thankful for the one who gave her life to God. What a great way to start the New Year.

Bro. Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Deut 31:7-13 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker, Gary & Theta Nokes, Becky, Norma Corpiling, Zamber Little & family, John Little, Tiffanee Satterfield, Bailey Strong, Dara Strong & family, June Dodson, Veda Bushong, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, Military, bereaved, Law Enforcement, Country and leaders, and each other.

Richard Potter took up the tithes & offerings. Anna Belle Johnson and Brayden Lansdown did hte penny march for Camp Piland. Brayden sang a special for us. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Matt 13.

Sunday evening began with singing. We enjoyed a sweet spirit of sharing testimonies and special songs by Theta Nokes, Claude Robertson, Richard Potter, and Pastor David. Pastor David then preached God’s message. When we as Christian struggle, God rescues us. We should than Him first and always give Him the glory.