Black Jack – Carol Murdy

This Sunday, January 19, 2020 was a windy and chilly day. Our opening prayers and reading of part of Jude precluded Sunday School. We studied the parable of the sower as recorded in Matthew 13. “Parable” has been defined as an earthly story with a heavenly meaning. Jesus is speaking to a multitude knowing that what He has to impart would be understood and received by about a quarter of the people for many rejected His credentials as the Messiah and discounted the miracles because of their moral hardness. Then, as today, people hear without hearing, see without seeing because of their unwillingness to hear or see. (Isaiah 6:9, 1 Corinthians 7:8) But the seed (the word of God, Luke 8:11) that found fertile ground produced multi-fold harvests as the good and perfect things are of God (James 1:17).

The youth studied about the tower of Babel. After worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from 1 Timothy 6 beginning with verse 6: “But godliness with contentment is great gain”. Paul writes to Timothy that servants are to honor their master whether he be a man or God. God demands that we be holy as He is holy (1 Peter 1:15, 16; Titus 2:12). Without godliness, man shall not see God (Hebrews 12:14). Godliness and holiness share the same meaning. It is a lifestyle that is devoted to obedience to God’s rules and ways.

There is great gain to live godly with contentment, to be satisfied with food and raiment. We came into this world with nothing and will take nothing with us when we leave (verses 7,8). Commercials and advertisements try to convince us we are in need of something or deserve something better. This takes our mind off God. Paul states in Philippians 4 that he had to learn how to be content whether he abased or abound, having been instructed in how to be full and to be hungry. Contentment is a learned state of being and is directly connected with peace and joy. The devil would not have us be content for the joy of the Lord is our strength. Herein Paul also shares that “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” So can we. Hebrews 13:5: “let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as you have… for I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.” Cast your cares upon the Lord and learn contentment as you live a godly lifestyle.

Last week’s news:

Jan. 5 was the first service for this new year. The study continued in Matthew 12 wherein Jesus referenced the trip the Queen of Sheba made to visit King Solomon to learn of his wisdom. Her focused effort left her country without leadership, and she faced possible dangers to travel across different countries. She demonstrates a hunger and thirst for more and would not be deterred by the amount of time, effort or money it took her. She forsook her duties and comforts as queen to find the one source of wisdom she knew of, staying about six months.

Pastor Vic Murdy preached re-dedication to Christ in 2020. In 2 Corinthians 5:10 we are told that ‘all will appear before the judgment seat of Christ’. Matthew 25:21 reads “come ye oh blessed of My Father”.Will you be one who can respond to this call? Ephesians 6:6-7 reads to do the good will of the Lord from our hearts as unto the Lord and not as unto men. We should demonstrate a humble and heart-felt spirit of love. As we do for one another, it is as doing it unto the Lord.

So, do we care about the Lord’s work? Romans 10:1 reads “..it is my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel that they might be saved”. God would that all would be saved and none lost. We are to bring others into the knowledge and truth of Jesus. By example, are we walking a holy life before others? (1 Peter 1:16) Mark 16:15 declares that “we are to go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” Ecclesiastes tells us it is better not to vow a vow than to make one and break it. Matthew 12:50 reminds us that we are justified or condemned by OUR words.

Are we living a life of righteousness that lines up with God’s righteousness and not what we THINK might be right? The letters to the churches in Revelation ends with the admonition to return to their first love. Our works cannot be ritualistic. The love for and of God must be the basis of our actions. This is the beginning of renewing our lives unto Christ. Our obedience to the Word will enable us to see the works and miracles of the Church being manifested again unto service of our fellow man. These works honor God and bring glory to His name. Are we all striving to hear those words as this life ends of “well done My good and faithful servant”? Our daily choices can bring us to that end.

Jesus said that He came to “preach the acceptable year of the Lord” in Luke 4:19, or the year of jubilee where all debts are forgiven and captives set free from bondage.

These liberties are found in Christ Jesus and are available to all who would accept Him as Lord and Saviour. But “….how can they hear without a preacher?” (Romans 10:14)

Please join us for Sunday service at l0:00 am. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. See us on Facebook. God would not tell us to do something impossible. If you need His help, pray for it. God bless you all.