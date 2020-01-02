Barbara May Magoon, 101 years, 11 months, 14 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on December 30, 2019 at Ava Place with her daughter by her side.

Barbara was born January 16, 1918 in Lebanon, New Hampshire to Albert and Mary (Digby) Merrihew.

Barbara was retired as an Inspector with Boeing Aircraft in California. She had worked there for several years.

On March 21, 1936 Barbara and Leslie A. Magoon were united in marriage at Meriden, New Hampshire and were blessed with four children.

Barbara was a Christian and a member of Ava Highway Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed playing cards at the Ava Senior Center and also enjoyed making ceramic crafts and knitting for children and others in need. Her joy was being with her family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leslie Sr., three sons, Leslie Jr., Don, and Richard Magoon, two sisters, Katie and Caroline, a granddaughter, Dena Davis, and son-in-law, Fred Odom.

Barbara is survived by her daughter and husband, Maxine & Leo Thompson of Ozark, Missouri, 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, a special friend, Betty Spencer, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Barbara will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation is Friday prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.